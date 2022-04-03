StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.29.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.34. 969,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,922. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $477.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

In related news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 51.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 897,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,337,000 after buying an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,830,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,196,000 after buying an additional 236,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 24.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

