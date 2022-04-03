Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diamondback Energy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $147.37.

Shares of FANG traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,825,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,781. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 32.10%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,479,840 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,205,046,000 after purchasing an additional 607,766 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $455,818,000 after acquiring an additional 625,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,428,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $368,917,000 after acquiring an additional 96,622 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,311,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $357,129,000 after acquiring an additional 927,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,265,395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $309,135,000 after acquiring an additional 107,392 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

