First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of FBNC traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.46. The stock had a trading volume of 226,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.20.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.15 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. bought 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,142.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,968,000 after buying an additional 44,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,991,000 after buying an additional 1,008,567 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

