StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.13.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ FITB traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.80. 8,393,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,576,535. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.