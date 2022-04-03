First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.50. 546,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,867. First Financial Bankshares has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other news, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $452,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $89,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 17,212 shares of company stock worth $785,094. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

