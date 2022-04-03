Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $707,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 200.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,323 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 6.1% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 30.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $187.17. 2,646,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,419,753. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.13. American Express has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $141.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.22%.

In other American Express news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 440,177 shares of company stock worth $81,094,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

