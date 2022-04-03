StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

NASDAQ:CSGS traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.89. 312,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.98. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $42.58 and a 52 week high of $65.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.81.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $257.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.39 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.91%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from CSG Systems International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.11%.

In other news, CAO David Neil Schaaf sold 1,500 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $92,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in CSG Systems International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 155,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,985,000 after buying an additional 19,265 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 210,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.