Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 781 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 40,300.0% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

SCHF traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.02. 4,332,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,666,981. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.33. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $33.50 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.