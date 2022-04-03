Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

CRTO has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Criteo from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 256,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,684. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.98. Criteo has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $46.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.10.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Criteo will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $61,679.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,739 shares of company stock worth $74,452 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Criteo by 17.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 38.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 8.9% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Criteo during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Criteo by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,093 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About Criteo (Get Rating)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.