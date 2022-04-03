StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition lifted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.21.

Shares of CTIC traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,985,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $5.25.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 25.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 25,506 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth $104,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 682.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 144,262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CTI BioPharma

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

