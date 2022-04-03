StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Management lifted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTI BioPharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition lifted their price target on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.21.
Shares of CTIC traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,985,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,991,472. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. CTI BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $5.25.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTIC. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 25.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 25,506 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the second quarter worth $104,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 682.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 144,262 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CTI BioPharma (Get Rating)
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
