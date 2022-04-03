Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $788,000 Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,488,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,843,000 after buying an additional 422,843 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 862.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,780,000 after buying an additional 4,145,482 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,695,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,874,000 after buying an additional 87,368 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,715,000 after buying an additional 139,197 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,477,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,469,000 after buying an additional 26,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNL opened at $22.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 3.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.61%.

In related news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $86,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laurier J. Lessard, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

