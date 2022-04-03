Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 7,280 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,280 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 445.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1,352.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 806.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 22.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honda Motor in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of HMC stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.36.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

