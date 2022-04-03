Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.33.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CPLP traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.76. 106,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,893. The company has a market cap of $355.91 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. Capital Product Partners has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $19.65.

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $60.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.42 million. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.74%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Product Partners (Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.