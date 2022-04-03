Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Computer Programs and Systems presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $35.30. The company had a trading volume of 96,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,874. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88. Computer Programs and Systems has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $37.62.

Computer Programs and Systems ( NASDAQ:CPSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.04 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,459 shares of company stock valued at $230,745. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 4.2% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 8.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

