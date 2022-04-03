MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Price Target Raised to $105.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MSM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.71.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

NYSE:MSM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.56. The company had a trading volume of 462,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,956. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.04. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $74.20 and a one year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 68.81%.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $2,720,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,961,000 after acquiring an additional 32,571 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,135,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $263,581,000 after acquiring an additional 289,643 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,365,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,768,000 after acquiring an additional 226,310 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,018,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,621,000 after purchasing an additional 46,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 981,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,683,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.