Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COLM. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Columbia Sportswear from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. CL King raised shares of Columbia Sportswear to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.14.

Columbia Sportswear stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,769. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $83.61 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.61. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,654,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 57,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 208,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

