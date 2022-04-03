Analysts Set Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) PT at $2.00

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AKBA shares. Mizuho lowered Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 5.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 115,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 6.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 38.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 102,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKBA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 18,116,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,334,820. Akebia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $116.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.43% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

