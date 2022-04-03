Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on DB. Citigroup upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.00 ($15.38) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.20 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.12.

DB stock opened at $13.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.46 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $612,015,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

