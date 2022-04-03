Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.28). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.79) to ($1.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.08) to ($0.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALDX shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 370.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,821 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALDX stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 619,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 19.77 and a quick ratio of 19.77. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a market capitalization of $273.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.