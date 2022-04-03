PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PAGS. HSBC lowered PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.46.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 9,482,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,438,000 after purchasing an additional 306,370 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 29.0% in the third quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 8,930 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter valued at $4,309,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $1,085,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the third quarter worth $27,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
