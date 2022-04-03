Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests in residential mortgage-backed securities the principal and interest payments of which are guaranteed by a U.S. Government agency or a U.S. Government-sponsored entity. The Company intends to qualify and will elect to be taxed as a REIT commencing with its taxable year ending December 31, 2013. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ORC. Jonestrading lowered shares of Orchid Island Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of ORC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,646,233. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $6.22. The company has a market cap of $582.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Orchid Island Capital in the third quarter worth $54,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. 25.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital (Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

