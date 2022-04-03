Analysts Set Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Price Target at $81.50

Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Graco in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Graco by 2,476.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 121,285 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the third quarter worth $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 55.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 55.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the third quarter worth $202,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GGG traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $70.74. 828,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,169. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $66.41 and a fifty-two week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Graco had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $539.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

