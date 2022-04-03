Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Receives $54.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

NYSE SIX traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.51. 980,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,930. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $50.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 2.31.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 3.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

