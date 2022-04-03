Annex Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 148.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Generac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,985,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Generac by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 310.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Generac by 14.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

GNRC traded up $3.74 on Friday, hitting $301.00. 636,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,030. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.00.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $1,493,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,283 shares of company stock worth $16,544,125 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Generac (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.