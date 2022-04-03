Analysts Expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the lowest is ($0.05). American Axle & Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 91.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised American Axle & Manufacturing from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.38.

Shares of NYSE AXL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,986. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02. The firm has a market cap of $881.47 million, a P/E ratio of 256.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.33. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 55,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 251,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,942,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at $839,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 580,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 40,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

