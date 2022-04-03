Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.73.

Shares of ELY stock opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.94. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $711.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.02 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $571,349,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,242,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,780,000 after purchasing an additional 110,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,713,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,598,000 after purchasing an additional 44,227 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter worth about $100,564,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Callaway Golf by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,438,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,349,000 after purchasing an additional 80,838 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company Profile (Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

