Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Target Price to $179.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $165.80 on Thursday. Prologis has a 52-week low of $107.76 and a 52-week high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $152.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Prologis by 69.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,222,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,367 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prologis by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prologis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

