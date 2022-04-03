StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EFC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ellington Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ellington Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ellington Financial from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE EFC opened at $17.71 on Thursday. Ellington Financial has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 31.82 and a current ratio of 31.82.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 102.64% and a return on equity of 10.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ellington Financial will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 19,707.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ellington Financial (Get Rating)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.