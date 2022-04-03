Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $43.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.55. Emergent BioSolutions has a twelve month low of $29.88 and a twelve month high of $82.31.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $723.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.90 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,133,000 after acquiring an additional 241,936 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.