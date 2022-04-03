Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Devon Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.94.

DVN stock opened at $60.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.73. Devon Energy has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $63.26.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.92%.

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $463,043.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $3,209,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,108 shares of company stock worth $7,660,834 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

