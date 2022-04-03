Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) will post $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Invesco Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Invesco Mortgage Capital posted earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invesco Mortgage Capital will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Invesco Mortgage Capital.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 16.15% and a negative net margin of 53.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on IVR. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 225.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,411,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,603,000 after buying an additional 5,130,724 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,209,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,460,000 after buying an additional 2,926,436 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 2,782.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,971,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 2,868,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 210.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 143.2% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,148,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVR opened at $2.31 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80. The firm has a market cap of $762.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -73.47%.

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

