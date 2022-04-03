First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.06. First Financial reported earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.83. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 27.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on THFF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

THFF stock opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.31. First Financial has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $47.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.99 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 248.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 45,448 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 97,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 741,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,107 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 170,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial in the third quarter valued at about $424,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

