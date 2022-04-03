Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives $134.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $111.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.33. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

