StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COHU. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.38.

COHU stock opened at $28.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Cohu has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $50.70.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.14 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cohu by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,340,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,610,000 after purchasing an additional 258,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after acquiring an additional 94,480 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,041,000 after acquiring an additional 495,304 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 161.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,367 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,134,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,244,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu (Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

