Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civista Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

CIVB opened at $24.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Civista Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.20 and its 200 day moving average is $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $363.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.21%.

In other news, Director Allen R. Nickles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $120,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 566,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 22,521 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. The company collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.