Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

CHRS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coherus BioSciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.40.

CHRS stock opened at $12.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $992.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28. Coherus BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.32.

Coherus BioSciences ( NASDAQ:CHRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.32 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 224.13% and a negative net margin of 87.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 49.4% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 478.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 3,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 43.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its pipeline products include biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

