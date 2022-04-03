Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 26.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.5% during the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Youssef Zakharia sold 16,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $454,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eduardo Guarita Bezerra sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $118,516.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,615 shares of company stock worth $956,000. 30.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of FDP stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.74. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $36.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 1.88%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.