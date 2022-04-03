Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Sells 165 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAH opened at $89.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.70. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $69.68 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.05%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

