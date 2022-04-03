Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RRC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 10.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,596 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.05. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.06. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $32.33.

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 161.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RRC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Range Resources from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Range Resources from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Range Resources from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

