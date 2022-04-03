NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NV5 Global from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ NVEE traded up $5.92 on Thursday, hitting $139.22. The company had a trading volume of 82,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,756. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $79.58 and a 12-month high of $141.48.

In other news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.62, for a total transaction of $486,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $1,054,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $2,973,090. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVEE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,989,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,778,000 after buying an additional 1,005,407 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 268,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,493,000 after buying an additional 202,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after buying an additional 127,438 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 411,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,859,000 after buying an additional 100,387 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,283,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

