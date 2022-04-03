Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NTRA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Natera from $152.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $115.67.

NTRA traded up $2.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.90. 1,190,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,553,322. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day moving average of $84.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $129.09.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.59 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 90.55% and a negative net margin of 75.43%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Natera will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $36,261.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,345 shares of company stock valued at $4,024,450. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Natera by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Natera during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

