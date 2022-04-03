Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NRIM has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NRIM stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $43.72. 17,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,290. Northrim BanCorp has a 52 week low of $38.42 and a 52 week high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Northrim BanCorp ( NASDAQ:NRIM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $31.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.40 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 27.41% and a return on equity of 15.81%. Research analysts forecast that Northrim BanCorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Northrim BanCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director Karl L. Hanneman bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $44,990.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Karp bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,650 shares of company stock valued at $160,115 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRIM. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrim BanCorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

