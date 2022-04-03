National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NKSH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in National Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of National Bankshares by 849.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of National Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $202,000. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.