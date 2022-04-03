National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.
Shares of NKSH traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952. National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $33.52 and a 52-week high of $39.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.65.
National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
