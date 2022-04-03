Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.15. Kadant reported earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.64 to $9.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $9.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.32. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on KAI. StockNews.com began coverage on Kadant in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NYSE KAI traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $197.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,699. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $201.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.30. Kadant has a fifty-two week low of $163.17 and a fifty-two week high of $240.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kadant’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

In related news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $296,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,147 shares of company stock worth $636,133. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,021,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kadant by 2.1% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 60,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 1.7% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kadant by 53.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

