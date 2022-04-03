Meritage Portfolio Management Acquires New Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 79.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 129.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter valued at about $221,000.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,091 shares of company stock worth $9,207,611. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $164.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.26 and a 200 day moving average of $206.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.00 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

