Meritage Portfolio Management Purchases 323 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

ASO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $394,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Ken C. Hicks bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASO opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 51.38%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

