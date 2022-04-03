4,311 Shares in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Acquired by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.17.

In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,170 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUS opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.67. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $673.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.93 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 54.04%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.