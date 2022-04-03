Meritage Portfolio Management Takes $227,000 Position in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,541 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 48,785.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 713,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,225,000 after buying an additional 712,271 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 29.1% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,082,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,222,000 after buying an additional 244,218 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 31.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 774,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,194,000 after buying an additional 185,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 186.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,346 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after buying an additional 78,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AudioCodes by 2.4% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,690,000 after buying an additional 32,839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti raised AudioCodes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AudioCodes in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on AudioCodes from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on AudioCodes from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $25.34 on Friday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $37.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $818.61 million, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). AudioCodes had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.17. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

AudioCodes Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced communications software, products, and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. It offers solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications environments, work-from-home agents and contact centers, voice and telephony AI-based applications, and service provider business services.

