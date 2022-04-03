Meritage Portfolio Management Makes New $213,000 Investment in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Camtek by 187.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Camtek by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after buying an additional 203,265 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Camtek by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camtek alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Camtek from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $30.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Profile (Get Rating)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.