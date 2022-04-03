Brokerages Expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Will Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN – Get Rating) will post $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $0.89. Garmin posted earnings of $1.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full-year earnings of $5.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $6.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.53 to $6.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Garmin.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ GRMN opened at $116.11 on Thursday. Garmin has a 1 year low of $106.66 and a 1 year high of $178.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

